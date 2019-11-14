Rules of life of Leonardo DiCaprio
More than 20 years he is one of the most adored men on the planet. Charismatic, attractive and talented boy who can play any of the roles. He’s 45 years old and a significant part of his life he fall in love, surprises and the magnet attracts the audience to the screen.
Leonardo DiCaprio was born in a family of comic book author George DiCaprio and the Registrar of the court of Irmelin Indenbirken. His parents divorced when he was a year old. Parents from an early age developed the acting talent of Leo when he was 2.5 years his father took him on a children’s TV show, and in 10 years the boy was disappointed in the show business. Then he had their agent, which you see not liked, not the actor’s name nor his appearance. The agent wanted to call him lenny Williams and make different hairstyle, say so to get to the screen would be easier. The boy refused, and at the age of 14, when I finally realized that he wanted to be an actor, found a new agent.
World fame came to him after roles in “Titanic”, the role brought crowds of fans, the demand in this and other roles, but did not bring happiness.
“I am grateful to the Titanic, but he almost killed me as an actor. I turned to a creamy caramel, so artificially began to pour pepper – to vandalize or grobanite purposely playing the bad boy!”, — recalls the actor.
After that, the actor appeared on 1 rule:
“To act only in meaningful projects and to refuse roles that turn him into candy”.
After the execution of the main roles in the movie “the Legend of Hugh glass”, which was released in 2016, DiCaprio was sick the whole world. The statue still fell into the hands of Hollywood handsome. At the award ceremony “Oscar” actor talked a lot about roles, and about the need to save the world from warming.
2 rules of life: “Consume less”. He does not spend a lot of money on clothes on his rooftop solar panels takes an active part in projects for the conservation of forests, energy use, save tigers. The actor regularly donates to protect the ecology of the planet a decent amount of funds.
In my 45 actor has never been married, only dated model Gisele bündchen, Bar Refaeli, actress Blake lively and the angel of Victoria’s Secret Erin Heatherton. Paparazzi greeted them anywhere, but not on the official meropriyatiyah.
3 rule: “On the red carpet with only a mother”. But family actor wants at least says so. The girl sees a modest, not outrageous, with a sense of humor. Can’t stand women with claims, vindictive and careerists.
Plump or thin, solitary or paired, Leonardo masterfully captivated the hearts of millions of viewers and has gone down in history as the most talented actor in Hollywood!