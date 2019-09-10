Rumors about the death of Clint Eastwood refuted
September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In the Internet spread information about the death of famous actor Clint Eastwood, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
“In early September, the network has spread a false report about the death of Eastwood. One of the sites that published the sad news, even posted a short video with photo of stars, candles and date 1930-2019”, — stated in the message.
States that ironically the actor supposedly died of a heart attack during the filming of a commercial. Many users in the network, this news came as a shock, but later known radio host Greg Brady wrote that the information is not true.
“I just talked to Clint Eastwood. It fine and good mood”, — he said.