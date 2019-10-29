‘Run with purpose, finishing with pride’: the wounded Ukrainian military ran the marine corps marathon in USA
Under heavy rain, but with Sunny mood — wounded Ukrainian military ran the 44th marine corps marathon in Washington, DC (district of Columbia). 15 participants were divided into two groups and ran the distance of 42 km and 10 km. This writes the “Voice of America”.
They say in sports, a marathon for them yet and information campaign to remind Americans about the war in Ukraine.
The slogan of this year’s event was the phrase, “Run with purpose, finishing with pride.” Among the participants — a cross-country prostheses, including the Ukrainian military. Say forces during the competition added the support of the American runners and the Ukrainian community.
“The rain in the prosthesis I did not run. But it’s okay, the rain is warm! Very nice that the Americans were approached and with emphasis said: “Glory to Ukraine!” It is very motivated to run”, — shared his impressions of the Ukrainian military Yuri Kozlovsky.
“Escape is easier than in Kiev. Maybe because there was no bridge, — adds Olga military Band. — But what, I again ran a distance of 10 kilometers, for me it is very cool. I tried to finish as soon as possible”.
The start and finish of the race — near the Pentagon and the route passes through parks and memorials of the U.S. capital. A team of wounded military from Ukraine participating in a race is not the first time such marathons in the United States organized annually. Usually they are attended by thousands of Americans and visitors from other countries.