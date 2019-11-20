Rupert Grint talked about the relationship of Emma Watson and Tom Felton
The representatives of the fan community of the Saga of Harry Potter (Harry Potter) is not the first year is credited with 32-year-old Tom Felton and 29-year-old Emma Watson in a romantic relationship, despite the fact that the actors themselves call each other good friends.
On the days of talking about it warmed colleague Tom and Emma at the “Harry Potter” Rupert Grint, who played in the movies Ron Weasley. In an interview with reporters Entertainment Tonight he suddenly said that outside the shooting area between Felton and Watson have always been some chemistry:
Between them it’s always something. There was clearly a spark.
Rupert also added that perhaps between Tom and Emma, it was something like the first child of sympathy, which appeared due to the fact that they spent a lot of time on the set. Grint also explained that he had during the filming of the Saga anything like that with anybody from colleagues did not arise.
It is noteworthy that in one of his interviews Emma Watson, she admitted that experienced Felton sympathy in adolescence:
He had a skateboard on which he performed various tricks. He was really cool, besides older than me. He knew how I felt about him.
We will remind that in August of this year it became known that Emma Watson is Dating a programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR Brendan IRSE. By the way, recently the fans have doubts that the couple has broken up, — these thoughts they gave the phrase Emma said in an interview with the fresh Vogue.
I am very happy to be alone. I call it the partnership itself,
said Watson.
Literally after some time, your comment about these words Emma gave Tom Felton. In conversation with Daily Mail he stated that he shares the position of his girlfriend and also feels happy with himself.