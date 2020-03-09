Rural team first entered the top 6 of the championship of Ukraine on football (video)
In the final round of the first stage of the Ukrainian Premier League decided teams that will compete for the medals and the teams contesting the right to stay for the next year in the elite of Ukrainian football.
In the end, for the first time in domestic football place in the top 6 won the “ear” of the village in the Kiev region Kovaleski.
The team of Ruslan Kostyshin for a couple with Shakhtar staged a Thriller with seven goals. The shootout at one goal won the champion, however, a major victory of “Dnepr-1” over “Mariupol” (3:0) allows rural team to retain the advantage of one over azovchanka.
We will add that the fight in the river, the charges of Oleksandr Babych ended the eight – referee Eugene aranowski was sent early to the locker room Sergey Korotenko, Sergei Yavorsky and Daniel Ignatenko. This is the third case in the history of the Premier League when a team in one game earned 3 red cards.
A review of the match “ear” – “the miner” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Premier League.