Ruslan Kvinta create a song for her granddaughter Sofia Rotaru
Composer and soundproducer Ruslan Kvinta, known for its creative collaboration with the iconic Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, became the author of new songs of her granddaughters – a young singer Sofia Yevdokymenko with the pseudonym Sofia Eve. Lonely Walkers third album in English Sofia in the framework of a solo career.
This song is real, thanks to my dear friends. Still remember the first time I heard the tune and was ecstatic! Fell in love with it and hope you do too!
commented on the premiere of songs of Sofia.
The composer shared his memories about meeting with Sophia and admitted that I have long wanted to engage a young singer in his work.
I know Sophia from her early age. When I worked in the Studio of Sophia Mikhailovna, young Sophia was a frequent guest of ours. To me she felt special emotions. I have on hand, even left a trace of its bite — so strong was her greeting 🙂 stranglehold was a child. She is now a completely different person — motivated, incredibly beautiful and talented! The grip, by the way, left! I have had a desire to hear it in their music. Glad she agreed and I bought another Sofia!
said Ruslan Kvinta.
The result of a creative tandem of Sofia Yevdokymenko with renowned composer Ruslan QUINTA on the day of release caused enthusiastic comments of the Internet users. To listen song of the Lonely Walkers right now on the YouTube channel Sofia Eve.