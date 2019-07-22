Ruslan Senichkin has become a “nomad”: what do we know
Host of the popular morning show “snidanok z 1+1” got a role in the TV series “the Slavs”, where they will play nomads-Avar — descendant Turkish Avars. Hero Ruslan in the name of Skaga will confront the main character in a tense battle scene, writes the edition “program guide”.
It is reported that the television audience, it will appear in an unusual manner, appearing in chain mail, with long hair and a kerchief on her head. In addition, he will fight with a sword and ride a horse.
“In my childhood I rode horses. But, of course, before starring in the TV series it was necessary to practice, to rehearse, to frame everything was harmonious and beautiful. But with a sword I had not dealt and fought with such weapons. Over our fighting scenes in the project people worked with international experience, who were involved in stunt performances, including the TV series “Game of thrones”, and also worked with British film Director, producer Ridley Scott and the American — Steven Spielberg”, commented Senichkin.
At the core of the series, the shooting of which are in the Zhytomyr region, on the traditions and mythology of the ancient Slavs, as well as real historical facts. The audience will watch 12 episodes about the history of the Slavs at the turn of VI-VII centuries, plemennye intrigue and strife, true courage and bravery, devotion to his principles, love, magic, and more. Main character is a real historical character Self — Frankish merchant, who became the first known by name of a Slavic Prince. He led a revolt of the Slavs against the Avar khanate, won the war and created the first Slavic state, which historians later called the Government Itself. Event series taking place at the moment when it is among the Slavs.
Also in the story we will talk about how the hero with the Slavs and their gods will go from smuggler Frankish arms to Slavic monarch. The premiere of the series from the producers of recognized world first Ukrainian-Slovak co-production “Limit” Andrey Ermak and Wanda Adamik Gruzovoy scheduled for 2020.
“Slavs” is the Ukrainian version of “Vikings” on the Ukrainian-Slovak Director of the group headed by the international cornera and Director Peter Babyjakob, and is formed with the participation of TV channel 1+1 and the Slovak TV JOJ, with the support of the Ministry of culture of Ukraine.
As previously reported “FACTS” unchallenged leader “Sedanka z “1+1” Ruslan Senichkin nine years of waking up at five in the morning to half seven to go on the air. Ruslan said that the work brings him only positive aspects, despite the difficult schedule. Last year Senichkin has become one of the participants of the project “Dances with stars z”, and it divided his life into “before” and “after” show.
