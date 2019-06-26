Ruslana joined the demonstrations of the movement For Future Fridays
On Friday, June 21, in Aachen (Germany) hosted one of the largest global demonstrations of the movement For Future Fridays. It was attended by over forty thousand people, among them — the Ukrainian singer Ruslana Lyzhychko.
Aachen did not choose the centre of the action: near the town is Europe’s largest Deposit of brown coal — Aachen pool.
The city is also located in a place where three countries merge: Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Activists from more than 16 countries have reached the centre of the demonstration from 3 sides in a variety of ways: on foot, on bicycles and trains.
Ambassador of renewable energy in the world Ruslan, which has previously expressed its active support to the movement For Future Fridays, this time also joined the demonstration. In Ukraine this movement is in its infancy. Ruslana — the first Ukrainian woman to have appeared on the stage in front of tens of thousands of protesting students and youth from around the world!
Coming on the scene along with the activists For Future Fridays, I wanted to show that we are all together, regardless of what we the city or the country. Choosing between commercial speech to some club and free to this action, of course, I chose the second option because I support the struggle to save the planet. I really was one of the voices of this movement. I truly joined this thread, and people felt and believed in my sincerity, responding mutual sympathy. This can be seen in photo, video and our emotions. Now I’m one of the Fridays For Future! Despite the fact that we shouted that we are AGAINST coal, oil, gas, energy wars and environmental disasters, only that is killing our planet, my main message is that we still got together not AGAINST but FOR — “FOR the FUTURE”
says Ruslan.
From the stage Ruslana said about the necessity of transition to renewable energy globally since time is no more — it is necessary to save the planet: close the coal plant, to reduce emissions into the atmosphere. She said that if we are within 10 years will not begin to move towards the planet, our descendants will create big problems in the future due to climate changes in the planet’s life.
The event was held with the support of Parents For the Future and For Future Scientists.