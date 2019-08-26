Russia and Hezbollah orchestrated the largest drug trafficking in the middle East — media
In Lebanon called Russia the organizer of the largest channel for smuggling drugs in the middle East. Investigative reporters of the Lebanese Al Modon project found that the drugs came from Lebanon in the Syrian port of Latakia and from there loaded on ships going to Russia. In this chain, actively involved grouping “Hezbollah” and the Russian military, officers of military-air forces of the Russian Federation from the base of “Hamim”.
According to investigators, Al Modon, a supply channel (Lebanon) and Latakia (Syria)—Russia carried out the last couple of years, and Russia is hardly the end point in the chain. Most likely, part of the goods sent to European countries and Asian States. It is noted that for unknown reasons, in the summer of 2019 traffic has increased markedly, shipments have tripled.
Observers do not rule out that Russia is involved in the emergence of large quantities of drugs in the Mediterranean, which in July this year were found and confiscated by Greek authorities. The illegal cargo was shipped secretly from the port of Latakia, and is believed to be the main party were due to arrive in China.
Recall that in the current year Ukraine has also engaged in active operations against drug traffickers. In the ports was discovered and seized a record batch of drugs.
Photo moika78.ru
