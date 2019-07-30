Russia and Iran can conduct exercises in the Strait of Hormuz (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Russia and Iran may soon hold joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated by the commander of the Navy of Iran Hossein Hanzade Monday in an interview to the Iranian Agency IRNA.

“It is expected that a joint Russian-Iranian exercises will be held soon in the Indian ocean. Exercises can go in the Northern Indian ocean, including the Strait of Hormuz,” said Hanzade. He expressed the hope that the exercises will take place before the end of this year.

Hanzade also said that Russian and Iranian sides are in talks to strengthen cooperation in the defense sector in the Caspian sea, reports TASS.

Rear Admiral Hanzade is in Russia on a three-day visit at the invitation of the command of the Russian Navy. On Sunday, he took part in the solemn events devoted to celebration of Day of naval forces of the Russian Federation.

The General staff of the Iranian Armed forces and Ministry of defense of Russia signed a Memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral ties. This was stated on Monday the commander of the Navy of Iran Hossein Hanzade.

According to Hanzade, the document was signed during his visit to Russia. “This is the first Memorandum of this kind, and it can be regarded as a turning point in relations between Tehran and Moscow in the sphere of defense,” he said.

Note, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which will become a training ground for Iranian-Russian maneuvers, remains tense. July 19, marching under the British flag tanker Stena Impero was captured in the Strait of Hormuz forces of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (the IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian armed forces). According to the statement, the IRGC, the tanker was detained “in connection with the violation of international rules” and escorted to shore for inspection.

Earlier, the US state Department said that Washington has created a coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf region. July 23, Pompeo suggested to involve in a coalition of States from different regions of the world. On the same day it became known that Germany, France and the UK are negotiating to ensure its mission of monitoring the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf.