Russia and Ukraine started the exchange of prisoners. Among them, the Ukrainian seamen, Oleg Sentsov and a key witness in the case of MH-17 (PHOTO)

Saturday morning began the procedure for the exchange of detainees and convicts between Russia and Ukraine. A plane with Ukrainian symbols arrived in Moscow Vnukovo airport and Kiev airport “Boryspil” landed the plane special flight detachment “Russia”. As expected, the exchange will occur in the format of “35 to 35”, but lists can be amended.

Accurate information about what was included in the lists on the exchange, yet. “Lists no one” – said “MBH media” advocate “Advocacy Cards” Sergey adamsin. According to the lawyer Mark Feigin, will return home 24 Ukrainian sailor arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait, and another 11 people: the Director Oleg Sentsov, the journalist Roman Sushchenko, driver Evgeny Panov, anarchist Aleksandr Kolchenko, S. Klyh and Mykola Karpyuk, convicted in Russia for participation in the first Chechen war on the party of fighters; 20-year-old Paul Mushroom, pensioner Alexei Sisonovich, Crimean activist Mr Baloch, 20-year-old blogger Arthur Panov and activist of the Crimean Tatar Edem Bekirov.

According to Nikolay Polozov, the lawyer of one of the Ukrainian sailors, they are exempt under the personal guarantee of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova. “She vouched that in the future, sailors will participate in the investigation, the Russian investigative bodies. How exactly will these actions happen, I can not say yet,” – said Polozov TASS.

In Russia on Saturday is scheduled to return to the journalist, “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky and the key witness in the case of the downed Malaysian “Boeing” Vladimir tzemach. Also Kiev was planning to transfer to Moscow of former members of the Armed forces of Ukraine Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, convicted of treason and desertion.

The only prisoner from the Russian list, which will remain in Ukraine, was Ruslan Hajiyev, who was sentenced to 15 years in a strict regime colony for participation in combat actions on the side of Lugansk battalion of militia “August”, reports RTVi.

Attorney Valentin Rybin confirmed TASS that Gadzhiev has not been delivered to the collection point persons for exchange. According to Rybin, this situation, as the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky “I didn’t send this man to pardon,” the lawyer said the attempt to discredit the President.