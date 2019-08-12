Loading...

Despite the loss of territories in Iraq and Syria group “Islamic state”* again strengthens its position there. This is stated in the new Pentagon report, the data which leads “Kommersant”. According to the document, the growth of the terrorist threat has contributed to a partial withdrawal of American troops from Syria, as well as lack of funds and resources among the allies on the ground. Not without mentioning Russia, which the Pentagon has accused of undermining the reputation of the Kurdish forces of key allies of Washington in fight against ISIS*.

Partial withdrawal of American troops from Syria have already affected the fight against the remnants of the IG* embarassed Advisory assistance to local allies and control the anti-terrorist coalition over areas which have been identified as potential recruiting areas for insurgents. This is stated in a new report by the inspector General of the U.S. Department of defense Glenn fine. The report covers the activities of the antiterrorist coalition in Iraq and Syria as part of operation “Unwavering commitment” from the beginning of April to end of June. The findings of the document stand in stark contrast with previous statements of administration representatives of Donald trump about success in the fight against ISIS*.

On March 23, the United States officially announced the establishment of control over the last area which belonged to IG* on the East Bank of the Euphrates river in Syria. Then the President of the United States Donald trump returned to the issue of reducing the American military contingent in Syria, about the plans for the withdrawal which was announced in December last year. The President has said, Syria may be about 600 us military (instead of approximately 2.5 million). But then, in March, Donald trump did not rule out that IG* will be able to Express themselves. About the continuing threat from terrorists and warned US partners in the antiterrorist coalition.

As a result, official data on the number derived from Syria, the us military is still there. Moreover, Moscow record the buildup of American troops in Syria due to the presence of private military companies (PMCs). At the end of July the chief of the main operations Directorate of the General staff of armed forces Colonel-General Sergey rudskoy has informed that the number of American PMCs is more than 3.5 thousand people.

However, the Pentagon report said about the lack of resources for the final victory over ISIS*. According to the document, the number of militants of the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria ranges from 14 thousand to 18 thousand people including 3 thousand foreigners. It is not excluded that the number of groups could be much higher given the sleeper cells, underground and continued recruitment of terrorists in social networks and on-site refugee camps in Syria.

The report States that ISIS* is planning to expand its influence in Sunni provinces in the North and West of Iraq, where the terrorists receive support largely due to family and tribal relations. While the Iraqi security forces lack the capacity to monitor remote areas. As a result, many militants fled from Syria and find refuge in Iraq. The document highlights the contradictions between the Kurdish factions and between Kurds in Erbil and the Central government in Baghdad, which ultimately allowed the militants to regroup and renew the attack.

According to experts, after the loss of control over the territories of IG* shifted to underground activities. Despite the ongoing counter-terrorist operations, the Iraqi security forces and autopsy cells IG* the organization has sufficient resources to conduct regular terrorist attacks across the country. Earlier it was reported that trained militants in Syria have left for other regions, to strengthen its influence, including in Africa.

In addition, the report noted the lack of funds and equipment from the “Syrian democratic forces” (SDS) that controls the situation in the North-East of Syria.At the moment SDS is focused on the security of the prisons where terrorists and refugee camps. In the end, dramatically increased the number of attacks and acts of sabotage, including the burning of farmland in the northeast of Syria and on the Eastern Bank of the Euphrates river. Especially a difficult situation in Deir-ez-Zor, which records the protests of the Arab population against SDS because of the unfair, from his point of view, the distribution of revenues from oil production. The report claims that ethnic tensions fueled “Russia, Iran, the Assad regime and ISIS*”, which tend to weaken the VTS.

The Russian foreign Ministry said that to end terrorism, “the famous country group” in the U.S. ought to abandon the practice of using terrorists for geopolitical interests and to form a truly universal anti-terrorism coalition under the auspices of the UN, which remains one of priorities of Russia. “The elimination of terrorist nests can only provide a normalization of the situation in the region, which would include the reduction of confrontation, the resolution of all existing problems through political and diplomatic means based on international law and Central role of the UN, the formation there of inclusive peace and security architecture”, – said the Russian foreign Ministry.

According to the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, currently only combat troops ISIS* in Iraq there are about 12 thousand fighters. Part of the international terrorist “international” includes nationals of 41 countries, mainly from the Middle East and South East Asia as well as Russia and CIS countries. The foreign Ministry recalled that after the elimination of the main sources of the terrorist groups ISIS* local law enforcement agencies have moved to the identification and elimination of separate “sleeper cells” that continue to sabotage and recruiting activities throughout the country.

The main part of the underground concentrated in the area of so-called Sunni triangle (the provinces of Nineveh, Salah al-DIN and Anbar), and the provinces of Diyala and Kirkuk. Recently recorded cases of spread of the terrorist threat and on the South-East of the country – in the provinces of Babylon, Wasit, Dee CT, Meyssan and Basra. Given this threat increases the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation on anti-terrorism war Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria, as well as the cooperation of Iraq and Syria to destroy the remnants of terrorist groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.