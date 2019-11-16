Russia – Belgium: online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Saturday, November 16, in St. Petersburg at the stadium “Gazprom-arena”, with capacity for 68 thousand spectators, the Russian team in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 in the group I will take the team of Belgium.
Recall that in the first meeting of the teams in the current qualifying campaign, held in March in Brussels, the Belgians won a confident victory (3:1) thanks to the double midfielder “real” of Eden hazard.
The upcoming game rivals, already guaranteed participation in the final tournament, will actually compete for first place in the group. Russia, currently lagging three points, in order to lead the standings, must beat the Belgians with the score 2:0 or with a difference in three more goals.
It is noteworthy that both teams are going to confrontation with a nice series: the Russians are not passed in the current qualifying campaign at home games (goal difference 15:0), the Belgians in away matches (goal difference — 12:0).
We add that the most discussed topic in Russia on the eve of a duel was not a training team, and shape design, made by the Adidas company to participate in Euro 2020. In the end, the players rejected a new outfit, the sleeves of which was painted upside down flag, and for the matches against Belgium and San Marino, the Russians will come in the form of the old model.
For the goals of the match online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.”
