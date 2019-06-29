Russia came to terms with the inexorability of Denmark: “Nord stream-2” will be allowed to bypass this country
The company-operator Nord Stream AG 2 withdrew its application for the laying of the gas pipeline “Nord stream-2” through territorial waters of Denmark. This is stated in the press service of the company.
As stated Chapter 2 of the Nord Stream AG Matthias Warnig, the company felt itself obliged to make such a move, “because for two years after filing the application, the Danish government has not shown the slightest sign to take action”, says DW.
We are talking about the main pipeline route, which would pass to the South, belonging to the Danish island of Bornholm. As indicated in the message, the company has two alternative routes that can go in the international waters of the North-West or South-East of Bornholm. Both routes do not require obtaining a permit from Denmark.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the construction of a gas pipeline bypassing Denmark requires long, almost six month, environmental impact assessment. In Russia believe that the delay may return the “Gazprom” negotiations with “naftogazom” on transit through Ukraine. The current transit contract expires at the end of 2019. In “Gazprom” consider the conditions put forward by Ukraine for the extension, unacceptable.
The introduction of the “Nord stream-2” in operation from 1 January 2020 was to compensate for the possible termination of transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system and meet the demand of European buyers.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter