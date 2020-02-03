Russia could make precedent in fact excuses for sex Italy beat canadian canoisti
Bilyal Makhov (in red)
Three-time world champion, silver medalist of Olympic games-2012 in London in freestyle wrestling in the heavyweight division Bilyal Makhov passed a positive doping test for growth hormone. Now the Russian faces up to four years disqualification.
I caught for doping at the recent ranking tournament, which concluded in Rome in mid-January. There strides confidently reached the final, where they lost to the rival from Iran.
In turn, the President of Federation of wrestling of Russia Mikhail Mamiashvili said that the wife of wrestler took HGH, and, on this fact, it is likely that Macha can justify.
“I spoke to Bilal, he does not deny that Smoking the drug could get into his body – said in an interview with “Sport-Express” Mamiashvili. – He does not say that such could not be. The last years he had many injuries and rehabilitation he was held in Germany. He regularly tested, everything was normal. But his wife is taking growth hormone for medical reasons. Perhaps the drug could accidentally fall and Mahawu”.
The President of the Russian sports Federation does not exclude the use of the vector of protection of the fighter, based on the fact of acquittal and restoring the rights of the 11-time world champion Laurence Vincent-Lapointe.
“Let’s see what kind of arguments I will present, until I can something to say. Let the court decide,” said Mamiashvili.
Recall canadian canoisti in August 2019 failed a doping test before the start of the sprint world championship in rowing and Canoeing in Hungary, proved that a prohibited substance – Lisandro got into her body after sexual contact with a boyfriend.
We add that the swings in 2015 became the first fighter for almost half a century, who won in one season of world championship medals and freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.