Russia cut oil production at the OPEC deal+
Since the early to mid-June, Russia was producing 8,549 million barrels of oil per day
Under the deal, OPEC+ Russia agreed in may-July to cut production by 2.5 million barrels per day, up to 8,492 million barrels.
Oil and gas condensate in Russia from June 1 to June 15 was $ 9,346 million barrels per day. On Tuesday, June 16, reported the news Agency TASS, citing data from the Central dispatching management of energy and own calculations.
Gas condensate, in agreement with Russia in the OPEC quota are not included. According to estimates TASS, in may, Russia has produced about 797 thousand barrels of condensate per day.
Thus, according to the early to mid-June, Russia was getting 8,549 million barrels per day of oil. According to the Ministry of energy of the Russian Federation, in may Russia won 8,59 million barrels per day of oil.
