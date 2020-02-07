Russia entered the top three major oil suppliers in USA
Russia has become one of the largest suppliers of oil and petroleum products in the United States in October 2019.
This is evidenced by the reports of the energy information Administration of U.S. Department of energy in January-November last year, according to Tape.ru.
Moscow became the second exporter of energy to the United States after Canada. In October, the Washington bought 136,5 million barrels of canadian oil and fuel. Russia has put in the US, 20.9 million barrels. In third place was Mexico (17 million barrels), the fourth — Saudi Arabia (13.7 million barrels).
In November Mexico ahead of Russia, putting U.S. 21.2 million barrels of oil. Russia has Washington bought 19.2 million barrels.
According to analysts, Caracas, Capital, energy exports in October 2019 in the United States has a record over the past eight years, says owned by Grigory Berezkin the RBC. It is noted that the Russian side has managed to increase the supply in the United States mainly due to petroleum products. The experts explained that in October 2019, they have increased 2.5 times (in comparison with the beginning of the year), up to 16 million barrels.