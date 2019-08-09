Russia enters the period of “the troubles”, the security forces actually took in hostages of Putin — Andrei Okara
Muscovites wishing to vote for their candidates, which power on a far-fetched (and unconstitutional) reason not admitted to the elections, came out to protest. In response to people peacefully asking to reconsider the disputed decision openly, beaten and Packed into paddy wagons, and “monkey”. In a week Europe noted a violation of human rights in Russia, and once again expressed concern. Meanwhile, opinions on the protests and their suppression methods vary.
Satirist Viktor Shenderovich just called it a state coup by security forces, who fears Putin and received a “carte Blanche for an open police violence”.
Journalist Arkady Babchenko harshly criticized “Rozovka idiots” of the liberal opposition, which “did not want to know anything about the Crimean Tatars, nor about the RAID, nor about the captured Ukrainians”, nor about the repression, torture, that “we live in a fascist state”, is only believed that the government is afraid of them.
Philosopher Igor Chubais suggests that the current Moscow protests, along with several other civil actions (in defense journalist Ivan Golunova, against demolition of a Park in Yekaterinburg, etc.). could be the beginning of the revolution — and the power to prevent it, will be forced to make concessions.
In Ukraine, many are skeptical about the nonviolent methods of the beaten Russian opposition. But a well-known journalist Eugene Akunov also believes that the Russians have no other way — on the one hand, the Russian liberals with their “Patriarchal-Orthodox” ideology of non-resistance to evil and fear of the collapse of Russia as a state will not go to the overthrow of the dictatorship. With another — the authorities in Russia are too strong and “Packed” in prison, and then shot at least a million people if they come to protest. And the third: “Any armed insurrection in this… strange public education will be a celebration of wild bearded goblins from the Russian heartland”. And we can only watch sympathetically as “the remnants of the Russian intelligentsia cling to the remnants of national pride.”
Meanwhile, the opposition declares its readiness to continue the protests. On Saturday, August 10, planned a rally in Moscow and “a picket of solidarity” in many regions of Russia. About how events can develop in Russia, “the FACTS,” said prominent political expert Andrey Okara.
— Saltykov-Shchedrin once wrote about the “rebellious” Glupov inhabitants: “I was on my knees and waited. They knew that rebelling, but not to kneel could not.” Some experts draw Parallels between Popovski “rebellion” and the current protests in Russia. In your opinion, adequately to such a comparison?
I think, no. Now we see that the main driving force behind Russian protests becoming “unwhipped generation” — young people who read in the school grant lectures on the inadmissibility of the home and the teacher’s violence, organized training for the protection of their own civil rights. And here is the result.
Fundamentally that, on 27 July, and especially August 3, in opposition to the appear, in addition to civil and political, and even existential dimension — that is, through which the Ukrainian Maidan called Revoluciu gdnet. That is when the question “I’m trembling Creature or have the right?”, when it comes to the ultimate grounds of existence — the right to life, to existence, to the opportunity to call himself a man, and not just on the right to register the candidates for deputies of the Moscow city Duma.
— After the crackdown of the protests and this generation can be called smack. But on the other hand, under the baton into paddy wagons are completely random people who are against the protests, and even members of United Russia — the party in power…
— In the “United Russia” is, unfortunately, not yet invented, as to mark members of his party that they do not fall under the clubs brutalized asguardian. And judging by the fact that the elections to the Moscow city Duma and none of the United Russia did not go openly, his party (this is the complicated process of registering as a candidate had to collect 5 thousand signatures), it is unlikely that we will see in the near future party members, making itself on a forehead tattoo with the logo “United Russia”.
It is crucial otherwise. Literally before our eyes had a complete triumph for the security forces. In politics there is a new subject. Previously, they had only the protection of power — the “collective Putin”. Now they are an independent player. And the government not only owes them the power of becoming their hostage. Security forces will soon declare: “We protect you in a critical situation from an angry people, so the main — we and not you”.
— According to the poll, 69% of Russians support the crackdown on protests…
— Alexander III said that Russia has two friends — the army and Navy. Now they say: “Russia has two friends — Rosstat and polls”. As we know from recent polls on the approval rating of Putin, their results depend very strongly on research methods. But such figures — Yes, look very realistic. Many in the province do not condemn the crackdown, because “Muscovites zazhralis”, “with fat rage”, “we could never afford — we have to work hard from morning till night for nothing.” Others are ready to support the crackdown, because I think the protests threaten Putin, the political regime and lead to chaos and confusion. But even if the 31% does not support acceleration, it is optimistic for the Russian opposition figure and a considerable measure of protest potential. This is a serious Wake-up call to the Kremlin. But in the Kremlin, it seems, is not susceptible to soft methods of influence on the political situation.
— If you remember Bloody Sunday (acceleration in the 1905 procession of St. Petersburg workers to the Winter Palace. — Ed.), before the execution of the demonstration is the initiator Hapon said: “we Have no power of their to achieve, and asking”. But after a few hours after the shooting said: “No more God, no more king!.. Revenge… the curse of the people to the king, the Ministers, all the robbers unhappy Russian land. Death to them all!” Further supported revolutionary attempts, until it hung more revolutionary comrades, accused of ties with the authorities. Moscow protests actually began with requests. Are any real protests?
It was a real protest. The government and the security forces have not see any possible ways to counter them, except the power. In their opinion, Russia now faces a choice: Maidan in Kiev script or Tiananmen China scenario, the recent 30th anniversary which, incidentally, has not gone unnoticed. (In June 1989, the Chinese infantry supported by tanks crushed the Tiananmen square in Beijing lasted a month and a half under democratic slogans, the protest of students and workers, despite support for the protesters, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist party Zhao Ziyang. — Ed.) Apparently, Russia has chosen the scenario of Tiananmen, deciding to “soak in the toilet” to the end. The government and security forces are absolutely not prepared to retreat or to go with someone to compromise.
— The power, the security forces are ready to “wet”. As protesters ready to resist or only to be “soaked”? Can the protests go in the power stage on the part of protesters?
— Apparently, the protesters are absolutely not ready to be martyrs or “soak in the toilet”. We see the radical mood of protesters. But while serious distrust of the Federal government and Putin personally, the protesters were not expressed.
— That is, in Moscow in the nearest time possible barricades, tanks set ablaze, burning tires in Kiev and Beijing? Are there people willing to catch and beat the police or Resguardo?
— In other words, if any of the Protestants wishing to receive a prison term 10-15-20 years? I didn’t ever want to meet. Those wishing to make public self-immolation too. But the people who yesterday were only able to walk along Tverskaya with balloons, it is now ready for something more. What exactly is hard to say — see August 10, at the next peace action, and the range of opportunities in Moscow is now much narrower than in Kiev in 2013. Besides these sentiments came just a month and a half ago — since the protests in support of Ivan Golunova.
Security forces have arrested or detained most of those who were deemed by the organizers. But the protest has acquired a network character — he does not need leaders or chiefs. Inappropriately harsh crackdown of peaceful demonstrations sanctioned by the government — angered many law-abiding citizens.
Burning tires is too radical a way and too unrealistic a scenario. It’s unlikely even purely technically: I can imagine how on the European square in Kiev or on the street Grushevskogo you can bring gas cans or old tires. But do not imagine, as all the same you can bring on Tverskaya, Bolshaya Dmitrovka, or Manezh square. Russian society for five years taught as an awful Maidan. And though willing to go at it is to organize such the Kiev scenario is impossible — and because of the significantly lower support of the protest population, and because of the huge number of Regardie — 340 thousand people, the population of Kaluga.
— Is there a policy in opposition, is ready to lead a real protest?
I think it does. But they still do not know about it. And those who are now on view — Dmitry Gudkov, Lyubov Sobol, Ilya Yashin, the same Alexei Navalny, they are either in jail, or just out of jail, or tomorrow will go to jail. So now can occur the appearance of new bright street people. However, they, too, are immediately isolated power system very clearly is set to “mild protest” to “soak in the toilet” no one is spared, the fact that Tiananmen is better than independence.
Another important sign of the bottom can be considered as the transition of attention to children — namely, the attempt to deprive of the parental rights of protesters on July 27, Dmitry Prokazov and his wife in respect of one-year-old son openly on trumped-up charges. A measure of ruthlessness is the emergence of this terrible letter about the children. (In the Russian media and social networks appeared the anonymous letter of the initiative group of militiamen and security officers, threatening to kill the children of the organizers of the protests. — Ed.)
— Do you think this is a real letter to real people or the element of intimidation?
— I have read it with textual point of view — there are techniques to identify the identity of the author of the text — and it seems to me that the author or authors of this appeal have the professional and life experience, which is characteristic for security personnel or for the military. It’s not the network “bots”, not “olgintsy” and not the journalists — is that very talented stylists, even able to place commas deliberately wrong.
But we can assume that this is not spetssluzhbistskoy mainstream and not the order of power, and someone’s private initiative: I’m ready to believe that such an initiative people who “power of shame”, is in the “body”, although they are not the majority. Well, Dmitry Bykov quite reasonably observes that the public story (Yes, even with the mediation of NTV!) about such organizations engaged in terror against the opposition, amounts to an order to create it.
— If these people will operate — will be able to change the course and nature of the protests?
— I think so. And I think it will be horrible. Children are the most important thing in the life of any person. And the child is a man ready for anything. Aggression against children removes any limiting constraints. Therefore, in the case of “printing” in this scenario, the consequences can be unpredictable and awful — I’m even afraid to think about the possible consequences.
— In social networks slip posts: security officials complain that they do not pay for the acceleration, not give bonuses, that is very bad. Recently the Russian government were told that to extinguish burning Siberia impractical, there is no money. At the same time warn that Russia’s budget surplus in almost two trillion rubles. It’s greed, power, or lies about the surplus?
— Extinguish fires is not as active because to put out their simply no. The government shows inability to cope even with such challenges. This is despite the fact that forest fires, including very large, in Russia happen every year. But this year has burned a territory the size of Belgium, the smoke had reached America and China.
As for premiums, the security forces — after “zolotovskij” cabbage ready to believe even the delay in prizes! (Viktor Zolotov is Director of Regardie. The Fund Navalny published information about purchase Kale, and other products for asguardian at prices several times higher than the market. — Ed.) But I suspect that soon they will receive some prize, some officers will give the apartment (in the suburbs of Moscow and New Moscow the whole areas of new buildings occupied by security forces), because the security forces — the last thing the authorities can count on. A hungry and resentful of the security forces is extremely dangerous for the authorities.
— Speaking of Navalny. Why, in your opinion, there is a new case on laundering billion through his Foundation, on which he was arrested?
About Bulk new cases. There are so many that now it is very difficult to believe that he was guilty of something. It is absolutely clear the government’s desire to isolate his figure from the current wave of protests. And here he was suddenly poisoned…
— Just some opposition expressed about the Bulk…
— That he was a “sitting duck” of the Kremlin?
Yes. But not as much, relatively, Gapon, Azef how many, who and the terror against the Tsar’s government was doing, and the money from them was received for the issuance of the revolutionaries, and the murder supposedly apostatized colleagues initiated to maintain their reputation (the same Gapon)…
— I think that the authors of these interpretations are just jealous of the Bulk. I see no reason to see him as a new azev or Hapon. As for me, Bulk is the right person i.e. a person acting on his own initiative, relying on our own strength, but forced to reckon with the circumstances. I suspect him of some of the authorities throw up some information and try to use its potential for their own purposes, but I think it is somehow a provocateur, an agent or a puppet there is no reason.
— Since we are talking about power. Many of the current opposition — the same father and son Gudkov, Khodorkovsky, and so on. — was formerly in power or close to power. How logical the path of “power — opposition”?
— Let’s remember Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Andriy Kurbsky — this is the most logical, short, common and tested way, when the leaders of the opposition, “former”, which hurt, walked, pinched, punished during their stay in power. People who have had something to do with the establishment of power, much more among the leaders of the opposition, than such as Bulk, to the power structures had no relationship.
My point is that in Ukraine during the Khmelnytsky, a hundred years ago, and during the recent Maidan was self strong enough to overthrow the government, they come out in opposition to become the government. In Russia, this had also happened. Is this possible now?
— Yeltsin was so offended elitarium. Who became the leader of the opposition. Theoretically, anything is possible. While the transition of the current representatives of the establishment in the way of protest is not visible, but if you drop the “vertical of power”, it will be possible all the opposition unrealistic scenarios and dreams. The impression that we are witnessing the unfolding of the cyclical Russian history script, which is called “Strife”. And it’s not in Bulk, not in Lyubov Sobol, not Regardie, not in the Kremlin and the Moscow city Duma. Here’s the overall inconsistency of the Russian political system in its current form the global challenges of the era. Therefore, simple solutions — such as “soak in the toilet” — do not solve problems, only bring chaos.
they have taken the children, threatened with prison terms up to 15 years with confiscation of property. And in the beating of Muscovites involved former Deputy commander of the Kiev “Berkut” and the Ukrainian Colonel of militia Sergey Kusyuk.
