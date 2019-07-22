In the Russian translation of the book by Israeli military historian Yuval Noah Harari “21 lessons for the twenty-first century” was replaced with the paragraphs about the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Russian occupation of Ukrainian Crimea.

The book was published by “Sinbad”, the author of the Russian translation Yuri Goldberg, reports The Insider.

So, in reality, Harari in the head “Postprod” writes: “Today, we are constantly told that we live in a new and frightening era of the “posttrade” and that lies and fiction are everywhere around us. The examples are not far to seek. In late February 2014 the Russian special troops without any insignia invaded Ukraine and occupied strategic locations in Crimea. The Russian government and President Putin has repeatedly denied that it was the Russian troops, and described them as a natural “self-defense groups” that have purchased uniforms similar to Russian, in local stores. When they did this rather absurd claim, Putin and his associates knew that they were lying. […] According to the Russian national myth, Russia is a sacred Union that has been preserved for thousands of years, despite repeated attempts by the evil enemies to win and to divide it into parts. Following in the footsteps of the Mongols, poles, Swedes, Napoleon’s army and Hitler’s Wehrmacht in the ‘ 90s, NATO, the US and the EU tried to destroy Russia, cutting off from it pieces and creating from them “country-fakes”, including Ukraine. For many Russian nationalists the idea that Ukraine is separate from Russia country, is a bigger lie than anything said by President Putin during his sacred mission to restore the Russian nation”.

In the Russian translation this passage is distorted. There Putin has replaced trump: “Today, we are constantly told that we live in a frightening new era “of posttrade” surrounded by lies and fiction. Thus, according to estimates of the Washington Post after his inauguration, the President trump has made more than 6,000 false public statements. In a speech delivered in may 2018, of 98 the factual allegations of the trump 76% was incorrect, misleading or based on nothing”.

In addition, in the Chapter “the View from the Kremlin” is missing a couple of sentences about Russia’s seizure of Crimea. The author actually writes: “so far the only successful invasion, carried out the leading power in the 21st century, was the Russian conquest of the Crimea. In February 2014, Russian troops invaded neighboring Ukraine and occupied the Crimean Peninsula, which was subsequently annexed by Russia. Almost without any struggle, Russia has occupied the strategically important territory sowed fear in neighbors and restored itself as a world power. However, the conquest was successful thanks to an extraordinary coincidence. Neither the Ukrainian army nor the local population had little resistance to the Russians, while the other powers refrained from direct intervention in the conflict. These circumstances will be difficult to duplicate anywhere in the world. If the precondition for Holy war — is the lack of enemies, willing to resist the aggressor, it seriously limits the available opportunities”.

In the Russian translation reads: “hitherto the only successful invasion in the 21st century, made great power, was the annexation of Crimea by Russia. But even this exception confirms the General rule. Russia itself does not consider the annexation of the Crimea the invasion of a foreign country, and Russian troops met practically no resistance from the local population, nor by the Ukrainian army. Moreover, as a result of the annexation of Crimea and involvement in a number of conflicts in the East of Ukraine, Russia has acquired strategically important assets and increased its international prestige. The economic benefit was much smaller”.

As he wrote, “the FACTS,” recently, the famous Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik, stated that he did not believe that Russia attacked Ukraine.

