Russia has established a record of world championship Rugby
October 9, 2019 | Sport
The eagles
Russian national team on Rugby football became the first team in the history of the world Championships, which scored no points in two matches in a row.
Today, the Russians lost to team Scotland (0:61). In the previous match the Russian team lost to Ireland (0:35).
Note that the Scots for the first time in the history of the Rugby world Cup won two consecutive “dry” victory. Previously, they defeated the team of Samoa (34:0).
The Rugby world Cup takes place in Japan from 20 September to 2 November.