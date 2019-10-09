Russia has established a record of world championship Rugby

| October 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Россия установила антирекорд чемпионатов мира по регби

The eagles

Russian national team on Rugby football became the first team in the history of the world Championships, which scored no points in two matches in a row.

Today, the Russians lost to team Scotland (0:61). In the previous match the Russian team lost to Ireland (0:35).

Note that the Scots for the first time in the history of the Rugby world Cup won two consecutive “dry” victory. Previously, they defeated the team of Samoa (34:0).

The Rugby world Cup takes place in Japan from 20 September to 2 November.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr