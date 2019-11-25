Russia has given the Ukrainians 146 thousand passports of the Russian Federation
Migration service of the Russian Federation in 2019 sharply stepped up the granting of Russian citizenship to foreigners. This is evidenced by the official data. Moreover, this growth occurred mainly at the expense of our fellow — inhabitants of the so-called “LNR” and “DNR” for which spring has simplified the rules for obtaining Russian document.
In January-September 2019 the Russian citizenship were 285 thousand people (in the same period of 2018 — only 192 thousand), of which 146 thousand “former” citizens of Ukraine. So, Deputy head of the “migration services” self-proclaimed “DNR” Igor Scrapers admitted to Izvestiya that his officials have to process daily about 500 applications for citizenship of the Russian Federation.
After Ukrainians the largest number of Russian passports received migrants from Russia (35 thousand) and Tajikistan (30 thousand). These were followed by citizens of Armenia (17 thousand), Uzbekistan (14 thousand) and Moldova (11.5 thousand).
Meanwhile, the Russian government is already considering new proposals on the simplification of obtaining Russian citizenship. So, in October was pre-approved bill, according to which the term of consideration of applications for registration of the passport of the citizen of the Russian Federation is reduced from six to three months.
Innovation will apply to those people who have applied directly on the territory of the country, and did it in a simplified manner.
Also last month, the labour Ministry has proposed to expand the list of professions for foreign citizens to obtain Russian document using a simplified procedure. The list includes 135 professions, including agroengineer, veterinarians, educators, farmers, turners, editors, mathematicians, entomologists, as well as doctors.
We will remind, “FAKTY” wrote that since the entry into force of the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the simplification of the adoption procedure of Russian citizenship by residents of the occupied territories of Ukrainian Donbas, Russian passports received more than 170 thousand people.
