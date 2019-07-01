Russia has learned to turn old tires into alcohol
Scientists of the Ural Federal University have developed a new technology to recycle old tires for production of methyl alcohol, according to the website of the Ministry of science and higher education of Russia.
As explained in the Ministry, the technology involves the use of a drum reactor where under high pressure and temperature possible to obtain methanol. The produced alcohol can be used as a motor fuel, as well as to create formaldehyde.
According to experts, the development of the Ural scientists will help to solve the problem of disposal and effective processing of tires. In particular, it would eliminate landfills and thereby reduce the burden on the environment.
The research group involved in the project will be part of the interregional scientific and educational centre to be created in the region within the framework of the national project “Science.”
Only the implementation of this project until 2024 it is planned to allocate about 635 billion.