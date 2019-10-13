Russia has punished the protesters against the appointment of ex-leader of fighters “DNR” the mayor of the city
The court in the Russian Elista was fined one of the protesters against the appointment of the mayor former leader of the so-called “DNR” Dmitry Trapeznikov. By decision of the local Themis journalist Badma Byurchiev should be made in the budget of 20 thousand rubles.
During the trial, the journalist said that he was not the organizer of the action, and the participants gathered independently, organized in social networks.
As reports Radio Freedom, in the near future, the court must decide on punishment for two more participants of the unauthorized rally.
Trapeznikov was appointed acting mayor of Elista in late September. The locals called the appointment illegal and began to protest. On one of such shares to Trapeznikova suddenly turned in the Ukrainian language. According to the activist, he did it to show that the Kalmyks will not be able to preserve their national identity if they are to “rule” such people.
In addition, local residents suspect the former from Donetsk that he had not passed the passport of Ukraine.
