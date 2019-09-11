Russia has said it is ready to gas talks with Ukraine and the EU: the date
September 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Moscow reiterated its readiness to participate in gas negotiations with participation of representatives of Ukraine and the European Union on September 19. This was stated by Russian energy Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on consultations with the Vice-President of the European Commission for energy maroš Šefčovič.
“As far as I have heard that also, the Ukrainian side agreed on the date. Therefore, the 19 th day will be considered consistent. We finished 19 th to hold such consultations,” he said.
associated with the lack of agreement on gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system between Ukraine and Russia.
