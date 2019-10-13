Russia in the 15th anniversary of his most humiliating defeat came at Euro 2020: overview videos of the matches
Sunday, October 13, four groups the matches of the qualifying round of Euro 2020. Followed by Belgium and Italy spots in the final tournament of the European championship was won ahead of Russia and Poland. But the Croats their chance didn’t take it.
Recall that this will be the first European championship to be held (from 12 June to 12 July) not in the territory of one or two adjacent countries, 12 stadiums 12 cities in 11 States.
Group C
Belarus — Netherlands — 1:2 (Dragun, 53 — Wijnaldum, 32, 41).
The fate of the match at the Minsk stadium “Dinamo” in favor of the guests decided two goals-the handsome football player of “Liverpool” Jorginho Wijnaldum, which in six games of qualifying five times amazed gate of rivals.
Estonia — Germany — 0:3 (Gundogan, 51, Mets, 57, own goal, Werner, 71). On 14 minutes, the Germans removed Emre can.
A crushing home win over the Estonians with the indecent account 8:0 could play with wards Joachim Loew cruel joke. Already on the 14th minute of the match in Tallinn after the removal from the field Emre Jana Germany were in the minority, and could tip the scales to his side in the match with the outsider of the group only in the second half.
Position of commands: 1. Netherlands — 15 points (6 matches); 2. Germany — 15 (6); 3. Northern Ireland — 12 (6); 4. Belarus — 4 (7); 5. Estonia — 1 (7).
Group E
Hungary — Azerbaijan 1:0 (Korkut, 10).
The success of the Hungarians, who played without Dynamo defender tamás kádár, has turned controversial. Before the final whistle, the Azerbaijanis played a free kick, Bahlul Mustafazadeh belly skidded the ball into the hosts ‘ goal, but the referee signalled handball, stealing from the guests point.
Wales — Croatia 1:1 (Bale 45+3 Vlašić, 9).
The Croats opened the scoring at the stadium in Cardiff and applied for early retirement from the group, but all of their cards at the end of the first half confused the player of real Madrid Gareth bale.
Position of commands: 1. Croatia — 14 (7); 2. Hungary — 12 (7); 3. Slovakia — 10 (6); 4. Wales — 8 (6); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (6).
Group G
Poland — North Macedonia — 2:0 (Frankivsk, 74, Milik, 80).
Macedonians for a long time did not allow Robert Lewandowski and companies realize its advantages in the fight for Warsaw “Narodowy”, but Polish team towards the end of the meeting still found gaps in the defense of the guests early and got a place at Euro 2020.
Slovenia — Austria — 0:1 (Paul, 21). On 89 minutes, the Slovenians deleted Popovich.
Position of commands: 1. Poland — 19 (8); 2. Austria — 16 (8); 3. Northern Macedonia — 11 (8); 4. Slovenia — 11 (8); 5. Israel — 8 (7); 6. Latvia — 0 (7)
Group I
Kazakhstan — Belgium — 0:2 (Batchwise, 21, Meunier, 53).
In the status of the participant of the final tournament of the championship of Europe the Belgians in the distant Nur-Sultan won its eighth consecutive match in the qualifying group, bringing its goal difference to an impressive 30:1 (so little in qualifying only missed the national team of Ukraine).
Scotland — San-Marino 6:0 (Makgin, 12, 27, 45+1, Shankland, 65, Findlay, 67, Armstrong, 87).
A hat-trick midfielder “Aston Villa” John Makhina and the largest in four years, the winning team (in 2015 was defeated Gibraltar is 6:0) weakly amuse fans of the national team of Scotland. Direct UEFA Euro 2020 went to the other.
Cyprus — Russia — 0:5 (Cheryshev, 9, 90+2, Ozdoev, 23, Dzyuba, 79, Golovin, 89). On 28 minutes the Cypriots removed Lives.
Ironically, the Russian team, thanks to a more than confident win in Cyprus for the sixth time in history won the permit in final tournament of Euro, celebrates the success of the day of the 15th anniversary of the most shameful defeat in its history. It just so happened that on October 13, 2004, then the team of Georgy Yartsev in the qualifying match of world Cup 2006 was destroyed on the field Portugal — 7:1.
Unfortunately, the debut of defender Sergey Petrov in the Russian team in an official match was marred by injury, where he left the field already in the 37th minute. Cypriot Constantinos Laifis brutally attacked the football player of “Krasnodar”, for which he received a straight red card.
It looked like the leg of a Russian Petrov after rough attacks of the Cypriot
Position of commands: 1. Belgium — 24 (8); 2. Russia — 21 (8); 3. Cyprus — 10 (8); 4. Scotland 9 (8); 5. Kazakhstan — 7 (8); 6. San Marino — 0 (8).
Monday, October 14, in qualifying for Euro 2020 will play: Kosovo — Montenegro, Bulgaria — England (group a), Ukraine Portugal, Lithuania — Serbia (group b), In Moldova — Albania, France, Turkey and Iceland — Andorra (group N).
