Russia is back to PACE, Ukraine as a protest
The Russian delegation is again participating in the meetings of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), she regained her full powers, including the right to vote. This was decided during a vote at the plenary session, according to Tape.
For the recovery of Russia’s membership in the Assembly voted by 116 deputies, against — 62. Another 15 MPs abstained.
In accordance with this decision, powers of the Russian delegation confirmed, without limitation, reports “European true”. The document recognized the numerous violations of the principles of the Council of Europe by the Russian state and the Russian Parliament, but was limited to a “call” to execute the previous resolution. Separately was made only a 5 requirements:
— release of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized close to the Kerch Strait;
— to promptly pay contributions to the budget of the Council of Europe;
— of course to cooperate with the investigation of the destruction of the MH17 airliner;
— make an effort to stop the persecution of LGBT people in Russia, especially in Chechnya, and to punish those who violated the rights of these people before;
— to cooperate with the international community in the investigation of the murder of Boris Nemtsov.
Ukraine’s proposals to expand this list with new breach in the Crimea and in the Donbass was rejected.
After the Assembly reaffirmed the authority of Russia in full, he left Ukraine’s PACE, according to Gazeti.
Recall:
- The parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe had previously adopted a resolution on changing the sanctions mechanism and invited Russia to return to work at PACE, without limitation the right to vote.
- After that, the Ukrainian delegation announced a boycott of PACE from Russia. The members of the delegation urgently appealed to President Vladimir Zelensky, the Parliament and the government.
- The authority of Russia in PACE was appealed by the representatives of Ukraine and Georgia.