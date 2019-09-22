Russia is facing a suspension from the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo
Russian team in full force may be suspended from participation in the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo due to a possible manipulation of doping samples of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, according to British newspaper The Telegraph.
Monday, September 23, the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the organization in the capital of Japan must submit a report on the Moscow laboratory.
It is assumed that the data of the Moscow laboratory had been tampered with before were transferred to the WADA (on the basis of this information was filed 43 cases against Russian athletes are under suspicion of 298 people). The world anti-doping Agency suspected that Russia in the past 18 months manipulated information to conceal the systematic use of doping by athletes in the past.
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter