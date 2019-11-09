‘Russia is not a partner’: Pompeo warned Europe about the danger of the Kremlin
U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that Russia and China pose a threat. He urged NATO to grow up and begin to confront issues. According to him, Russia should not be regarded as a partner, writes the BBC.
“Think of Russia as a serious partner that is involved in our common endeavors to fight the threat of terrorism in the world or in the promotion of liberty, prosperity and economic well-being in the world to think that Russia is even remotely partners like the United States or European countries, it would be unwise,” said Mike Pompeo to their NATO colleagues.
Pompeo warned about the dangers of authoritarianism in Russia and China.
Speaking in Berlin, he said that the methods that China uses to suppress the people, will seem terribly familiar to the residents of East Germany.
Pompeo also accused Russia of invading neighboring countries and the suppression of dissent.
The Secretary of state ridiculed the words of the President of France Emmanuel Makron, who said that NATO is in the stage of “brain death”.
“The Alliance for 70 years, and it needs to grow and change. He needs to confront today’s realities and challenges. If countries believe that their security will benefit if they will not grant NATO the necessary funds if they do not fulfill their commitments, then NATO risks being ineffective and outdated,” said macron.
The US President Donald trump has repeatedly accused the European members of NATO to funding their war effort and excessive reliance on the United States in ensuring its protection.
In December, London will host a summit dedicated to the 70th anniversary of NATO.
That said Pompeo?
To avoid dependence on Russian energy
According to Pompeo, the two democratic countries – USA and Germany — have significant political and economic capital and power, but it is not easy to curb the threat posed to the free world from the unfree countries, writes “Voice of America”.
“That is why we seriously insist that Germany was not dependent on Russian energy,” said Mike Pompeo.
The head of the state Department said that Russia “invaded the neighboring country and killing its political opponents”. The Russian authorities, according to Pompeo, “used police raids and torture against the Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians who resist Russian aggression”.
Russia, said Pompeo, also “suppresses the independence of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.”
The Chinese threat
The head of the diplomatic Department has brought down gne and Beijing.
“In China the Communist party is creating a new model of authoritarianism,” said Pompeo the participants in the Foundation Körber-Stiftung. He accused the KPK to use the tactics of suppression of the Chinese people, prohibiting critics of the regime to travel abroad and pursuing relatives of Muslims from Xinjiang, who decided to seek asylum in other items the States.
China’s foreign Ministry criticized Mike Pompeo for his words to the Communist party.
“Pompeo attacked China’s political system, describing the so-called Chinese threats with ideological prejudice and thinking in cold war-style. The Chinese government expresses its deep outrage,” — said the official representative of the Chinese foreign Ministry.
Assistance To Ukraine
Answering the question about the commitment of the United States in establishing peace in Ukraine, Pompeo was supported deliveries Kiev defensive weapons. He added that the United States granted Ukraine the tools necessary to protect the country from Russian aggression.
“We must recognize that the values of free countries are contrary to the values of free countries,” argued the Secretary of state.