Russia is preparing to recognize the “Ukrainian world Congress” “junk organization”: what is it…

The General Prosecutor of the Russian Federation stated that the activities of canadian non-governmental organization “Ukrainian world Congress” is undesirable. About it reports “Radio Freedom”.
According to the prosecution of the aggressor state, this organization is a threat to the constitutional order and security of Russia.
“It is established that the activity of this organization is a threat to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation”, — said in a statement on the Agency’s website.
Data about the decision the General Prosecutor’s office sent to the Ministry of justice to the office can make the organization in the list.
As you know, the law on undesirable organizations was signed by President Vladimir Putin in may 2015. According to the document the work of such organizations on the territory of Russia is prohibited. Making a list of undesirable organizations, published on the website of the Ministry of justice to freeze the financial accounts of organizations and subsidiary offices are closed.
If the organization will continue its work after the ban, it can be fined up to 100 thousand rubles, (about 41 thousands grivet) and its leaders may face criminal sanctions (up to 500 thousand rubles to five years of forced labor, to eight years of imprisonment). Fines can also expose banks cooperating with such NGOs. Unwanted organizations are also prohibited to conduct public events (from seminars to meetings), store and distribute materials, including through the media.
Recall that the “Ukrainian world Congress” was created called the World Congress of Free Ukrainians in 1967, supporters of Andrew Miller — one of the founders of the banned in Russia organization of Ukrainian nationalists.
Now the “Ukrainian world Congress” is a Union of the Ukrainian diasporas in different countries, the headquarters of the organization located in Toronto (Canada). The modern name of organisation received in 1993.
As previously reported “FACTS”, at the opening ceremony of the XI world Congress of Ukrainians in Kiev the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko noted the role of this organization in spreading the truth about the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine. He also called on the world Congress of Ukrainians to resist Russian attempts to achieve removal from it of sanctions for the illegal annexation of Crimea and aggression in Eastern Ukraine.
