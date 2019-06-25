Russia, Israel and the United States agreed on the settlement of the conflict in Syria
The Russian delegation at the meeting with representatives of the US and Israel supported the normalization of relations of Syria with the Arab countries, including the restoration of its membership in the League of Arab States. On Tuesday said Secretary of the Russian security Council Nikolai Patrushev, reports TASS.
In Jerusalem were the first consultations in a trilateral format, which was also attended by assistant to the President of the USA John Bolton and the head of the national security Council of Israel, Meir Ben-Shabbat.
“We noted the need for early normalization of relations of Damascus with the Arab States, called for the restoration of full membership of Syria in the Arab League,” – said Patrushev.
He added that Russian representatives also indicated that it is important to establish contacts of the SAR government and the Kurdish ethnic minority.
Patrushev also said that Russia, the US and Israel have agreed on the main issues of the settlement of the war in Syria.
“I fully share the position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on what must be Syria as a result of our work — as he said, peaceful and safe. I want to add, that must be the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of Syria”, – said Patrushev.
Secretary of the Russian security Council said that thanks to the help of the US forces of the banned terrorist organization “Islamic state” has become much less, not only in Syria but in neighboring Iraq.
At the same time, Israel has promised to continue to oppose Iran in the region.
“Israel will continue to hamper Tehran to use neighboring territories to attack us,” said Netanyahu.
We will remind, civil war in Syria began in March 2011.In the conflict involved government forces, acting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad, the moderate opposition and Islamist groups. Russia and Iran help the current government of the SAR, and Western countries support the opposition.