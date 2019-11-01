Russia lost the famous singer and her team: what happened
In Moscow under mysterious circumstances missing Romanian singer INNA.
According to the Russian press, together with the singer (real name Helen Apostoleanu) are not contacted three people — a security guard-the driver, a personal psychologist, a beautician and one of the musicians.
It is reported that the singer arrived in Russia a week ago, and then disappeared. In law enforcement authorities asked one of her friends, concerned about the situation. He suggested that it could drug and Rob in some of the places of entertainment.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in Russia after the scandal actress Natalia Bochkareva disappeared with the children. Bochkareva, however, denied everything and claimed to have been home with the kids.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter