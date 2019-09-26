Russia may be deprived of the right to participate in the world Cup 2022 football
Team Russia
Previously published information that Russian athletes can participate in the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo because of the suspicion of manipulating data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and possible repeated deprivation of the Russian national anti-doping organization (RUSADA) compliance.
However, one Olympics, Russia can not get rid of and have already started the procedure for the removal of journalist from the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) can affect all sports competitions of the Russians.
In particular, the same penalty may be incurred and the national team of Russia on football, which may be suspended from participation in the FIFA world Cup 2022 in Qatar, according to Eurosport.
The fact that in the case of a new suspension RUSADA punishment for Russia could spread to all kinds of events that are subject to the WADA code. But such is the world Cup.
Recall that RUSADA and the Ministry of sports of Russia got three weeks to explain the inconsistencies in submitted data. As soon as WADA will get answers to questions, the Executive Committee will decide about the participation of Russia in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.