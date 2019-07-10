Russia pushed Georgia three conditions media
After the ban Russian airlines to operate regular passenger flights to Georgia and Georgian in Russia, Moscow has decided to reconsider its decision to resume flights with Georgia in case of fulfillment of three conditions. About it reports “Kommersant”, citing a diplomatic source.
To resume flights to Georgia should normalize the situation, to stop “Russophobia” and Tbilisi needs to provide security guarantees to the Russians.
According to the source, the improvement of relations between countries has been, supposedly, after President Vladimir Putin spoke against sanctions against Georgia because of abuse of the journalist of “Rustavi 2”.
In the future, it is also possible to return to consideration of the abolition of visas for residents of Georgia, said the source.
We will remind, relations between Tbilisi and Moscow deteriorated sharply at the end of June. Provoked by their conduct, the Deputy of the state Duma Sergey Gavrilov. He arrived in the capital of Georgia at the head of the Russian delegation, which was to take part in the 26th General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). Gavrilov took the place of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament and placed it near a flag of the Russian Federation.
This led to the mass protests that swept Tbilisi and lasted for several days. The police used force. Used rubber bullets. Two people, including a journalist Mako Gomori, lost an eye. But the demonstrators did not give up. They have achieved resignation of the speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as the abolition of the majoritarian system of parliamentary elections.
Action against Moscow did not end there. Lead author of the program on the Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia in the Russian language addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and obscenely insulted him.
