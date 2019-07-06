Russia put in place in OSCE
After the delegation returned to Russia to work in the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, parliamentarians of the Russian Federation immediately began to resolve their issues, ignoring international law. However, the Committee on political Affairs and security, the PACE rejected the amendment of the Russian delegation concerning the exclusion from the text of the resolution in Eastern Ukraine and Crimea, a word about the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula.
As we learned from the Committee meeting Assembly of the OSCE, the resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities in the Donbass, to carry out a full withdrawal of heavy weapons and cease the use of landmines.
The text of the resolution required “to ensure the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and city of Sevastopol, to withdraw the Armed forces of the Russian Federation from the Ukrainian territory and to resolve the conflict based on full implementation of the Minsk agreements.”
These words, and demanded to exclude from the text the delegation of Russia. According to the head of the Russian delegation, Peter Tolstoy, the wording indicates “extremely dubious and contradictory claims”.
Recall that after the decision in Strasbourg, the Ukrainian delegation decided to suspend its participation in the PACE session to the decision of the Venice Commission concerning the credentials of the delegates from the state Duma, elected with the participation of the inhabitants of the Crimea. And the foreign Ministry of Ukraine said that the return of the Russian delegation in PACE will weaken the organization, undermining the fairness and transparency rules in the Council of Europe.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter