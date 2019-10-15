Russia recognized the fact of substitution of doping tests Moscow lab, media
Yuri Hanus
At the conference in Colorado, the head of the Russian national anti-doping organization (RUSADA) Yuri Hanus said that the database of the Moscow laboratory, which was referred to the world anti-doping Agency (WADA), has modified the results of more than a thousand doping samples, reports RT.
According to the publication, this was done to protect the honor and reputation of those famous athletes who are currently senior government officials.
In the next two weeks, WADA shall make the decision whether to apply to Russia a more serious sanctions.
Earlier, the head of the IOC Thomas Bach said that the IOC WADA trusts in the issue of problems with Russia.
We will remind, Russia may be deprived of the right to participate in the FIFA world Cup 2022, football, from-for suspicions in a manipulation data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and possible repeated deprivation of RUSADA compliance.