Russia sells gasoline at a loss
Russian oil companies began to sell gasoline at the exchange at a loss, estimated by experts “analysis of commodity markets”. During the week from 13 to 19 April, the price of AI-92 at the St. Petersburg international Mercantile exchange (SPIMEX) fell nearly 11%, or 4.2 thousand rubles., and on Monday, April 20, made up 35.77 thousand rubles per ton (in the European part of Russia).
While the costs of companies, which include excise tax payments to the budget at the damper (the mechanism of stabilization of fuel prices on the domestic market), VAT and mineral extraction tax, amount of 38.07 thousand rubles per ton, said RBC General Director of “Analysts commodity markets” Michael Turukalov. Thus, according to him, the company will receive a net loss of about 2.3 thousand rubles per ton of gasoline AI-92.
Fuel prices dropped due to a sharp drop in demand. According to Reuters, sales at gas stations fell by about half (from 30 to 70% in different regions). In Russia, a growing number of cases of coronavirus, causing large cities a few weeks are quarantined, car traffic fell. Obviously, in such market conditions, manufacturers of fuel ready to go on lowering wholesale prices and agree to an additional discount on the stock exchange, says the analyst of the savings Bank Andrey Gromadin.
The main cause of negative margin on gasoline at the wholesale market — the growth of payments on the damper, said the chief economist at VYGON Consulting Sergey Ezhov. In January 2020, he was 100 RUB. per ton, now — more than 17 thousand rubles per ton. This year the budget for the first time earned on the damper, the year the oilers can list the state of 600-700 billion rubles., estimated by analysts and the Ministry of Finance. This will smooth the impact of zeroing of export duties on oil and oil products and a sharp fall in the met at low prices of Urals oil (less than $15 per barrel), explained in an interview with “Kommersant” the head of “Gazprom oil” Alexander Dyukov.