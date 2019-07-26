Russia staged a massive blockade of the Black sea: what do we know
The Russian military has blocked five major areas in the Black sea, total area is 118 570 square kilometres (more than a quarter of the total area of the sea).
This writes the “Ukrainian military portal” with reference to the regulations that were submitted to the international seafarers.
Specified, the overlap was initiated on 24 July 2019.
“In fact, these areas overlap the usual and recommended by the international Maritime waterways in Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine, almost blocking Maritime traffic with these countries”, — stated in the message.
Clear reasons for the closure is not given — it is stated that of the sites are located in the area of “dangerous navigation and the danger of sailing”, the other is closed for events of combat training.
The publication notes that the Russian Federation is not so many ground and sea forces, to the need to overlap this area in the relevant areas to carry out complex combat training. Also it does not have the required number of boats for monitoring and appropriate overlap areas to ensure the safety of navigation and, first and foremost, fishing, and individual fishing enterprises may not always get the appropriate regulations in time.
“So we have to consider these actions as another act of aggression hybrid of the sea, now not only against Ukraine, but also in other countries of the black sea region”, — experts say an information resource.
As previously reported “FACTS”, July 24, the security Service of Ukraine together with the Military Prosecutor’s office of Ukraine detained a Russian tanker NEYMA, who participated in blocking of the Strait of Kerch on 25 November 2018 during a planned transition of the Ukrainian ship-the property group from the home port Odessa to the port of Mariupol-based. This tanker in February 2019, the years changed the owner from the bankrupt Metida, OOO on ALTOMAR SHIPPING LTD. After long periods of inactivity at the end of June, the ship began to recruit new crew and on July 18 went to Ishmael.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter