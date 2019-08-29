Russia started the construction of a military base near the border with Ukraine: what do we know
Russia began to build a new military base 60 km from the border with Ukraine. It will be located on 80 hectares in Rostov-on-don, and is designed for permanent deployment units of the newly formed 150th infantry division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Recall that every day in Ukraine capture Russian armed presence in the occupied Donbas.
According to the regional GTRK “don-TR”, the construction of the barracks is planned to complete by the end of 2019.
Ukrainian information community InformNapalm informs that the formation of the division began in late 2014, completing the formation of the division was scheduled for the end of 2017 on the basis of the former 33rd separate mountain motorized rifle brigade (Maikop). It column of armored personnel carriers was recorded in April near the village of Petrovka of the Rostov region, where some military vehicles were jammed side of the room.
Also in the area with a Large Dovzhyk was recorded movement of a column of self-propelled guns 2S3 “acacia” in the company of machines 1В13, 1V16, and BT-Forehead system for jamming remote-controlled roadside bombs, which are used for protection against sabotage when the support columns.
Note that Russia continues to expand existing military bases on its territory, including the ill-fated military base near Arkhangelsk, where there was a nuclear explosion.
