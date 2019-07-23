Russia still interfere in the electoral processes in the United States, says the head of the FBI (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Director of the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) Christopher ray believes that Russia continues to interfere in the electoral processes in the United States. With this statement he made Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate judiciary Committee of the U.S. Congress.

“Russians are absolutely committed to try to interfere in our elections, especially through foreign influence,” said ray. In this regard, the Chairman of the Committee Lindsey Graham asked, in the way that Moscow continues to conduct such activities, in spite of all the sanctions previously applied against it by Washington. “In my opinion, until they (the Russians – Ed. TASS) has not ceased [to intervene] or is not sufficiently hindered,” said the legislator, the head of the FBI.

Lindsey Graham asked whether the representatives of Russia “still doing that?” “Yes,” replied Rei.

We will remind, investigation on possible links of the American President with Russia and its intervention in the presidential elections autumn 2016 in the United States began in may of 2017. According to the prosecution, Russia during the elections carried out a planned campaign against the presidential candidate of the Democrats, Hillary Clinton and promoted the Donald trump.

The subject of the investigation was the possible collusion between the trump and the Russian authorities. A team of spectacular Robert Mueller also found out, did the President of the United States to obstruct the course of the investigation.

After 22 months, a group of spectaculara filed more than 200 charges 34 individuals and three companies. It was found that 16 people had related to the trump presidential bid, there were different kinds of contacts with the Russians. Six of them were charged with perjury.

However, none of the indictments were not directly related to the key issue about the possible secret communications campaign trump with Russia.

Former head of the presidential election headquarters by Paul Manafort received 7.5 years in prison, former lawyer trump and Vice-President of The Trump Organization Michael Cohen 3 years.

Charges were also brought against Deputy chief of staff Rick gates (financial fraud, perjury), a member of the election headquarters of George Papadopoulos (false statements to the FBI and contact with persons, who, as he believed, acted in the interests of Russia), the former trump Advisor Roger stone (pressure on witnesses and giving false testimony), former national security Advisor, Michael Flynn (false statements to the FBI).

Were charged and 12 Russians – “the GRU” (Main intelligence Directorate, the current name of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the Russian Armed forces) allegedly participated in the hacking of the servers of the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton, and 13 employees of the so-called “Troll factory” headed by “Putin’s cook” Eugene Prigogine. According to spectacular, they exerted political influence on American citizens through social networks.