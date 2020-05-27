Russia stopped gas transit to Europe through Poland and Byelorussia

The Yamal-Europe stayed in late may after a long-term contract for the use of the Polish section.

Russia completely stopped gas transit pipeline Yamal-Europe through Belarus and Poland, writes Interfax on Tuesday, may 26.

It happened after may 17, ended a long-term contract for the use of the Polish section of the pipeline. Now the power tubes are not distributed on the various auctions of the period from a year to several hours.

According to the German gas pipeline operator Gascade, the physical gas flow at the entrance to the COP Malinov in Eastern Germany has fallen to zero.

