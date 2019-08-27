Russia to pay compensation: the ECtHR upheld the complaint of Sergei Magnitsky who died in jail 10 years ago
The European court of human rights in Strasbourg ruled that Russia had violated the rights of a lawyer for British investment Fund Hermitage Capital of Sergei Magnitsky, who died in 2009 in the SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina”. According to the ECHR ruling that Russia should pay the applicants 34 thousand euros (slightly more than 37 700 dollars).
The first complaint to the ECHR was filed by Magnitsky, a few months before his death, and then the trial was continued by his wife and mother, writes the BBC.
The court found that Magnitsky died due to inadequate medical care in prison. The ECHR found the violation of several articles of the Convention on human rights.
The Strasbourg court decided that in respect of Magnitsky was broken:
- article 3 of the European Convention on human rights (prohibition of torture) in connection with the conditions of his detention
- paragraph 3 of article 5 of the Convention (right to liberty and security of person)
- article 3 of the Convention about ill-treatment by prison guards and lack of effective investigation into their relationship
- article 2 of the Convention (right to life) in connection with the failure of the authorities to protect the right of Magnitsky’s life and to provide an effective investigation into the circumstances of his death
- paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 6 of the Convention (right to a fair trial)
However, the court declared inadmissible the applicants ‘ complaints concerning the conditions of detention of Magnitsky in custody and the duration of his arrest.
The fact that the ECtHR saw a violation of the Convention on the protection of human rights in the detention and arrest of Magnitsky, drew the attention of the Russian Ministry of justice.
“The ECHR found no violations by the Russian authorities clause 1 of article 5 of the Convention in connection with the detention and imprisonment of Magnitsky in custody. The European court found a clear lack of substantiation of complaints of arbitrary deprivation of liberty Magnitsky,” — said in the Ministry statement.
In addition, the Ministry noted that the decision of the ECHR does not contain requirements to the Russian authorities about the review of judgment against Magnitsky.
Head of investment Fund Hermitage Capital William Browder welcomed the decision of the Strasbourg court. “The decision of the ECHR also completely destroys the lies and propaganda of Sergei Magnitsky, the Russian government and its paid detractors in the West have tried to spread for many years,” he wrote on Twitter.
The widow Magnitsky’s lawyer Dmitry Kharitonov told Interfax that, in General, satisfied with the decision of the ECHR, “although not quite agree with him.” He insists that the conclusion of magnitskys detention was unreasonable.
Magnitsky’s Death
Sergei Magnitsky was in pretrial detention centre in 2008. He was arrested on suspicion that he helped Browder to evade taxes. Magnitsky claimed that revealed the machinations that allowed the higher ranks of the Ministry of interior fictitious return of the VAT and Treasury to withdraw funds from the Russian budget for the border. According to his estimates, therefore, could be stolen 5.4 billion rubles.
In November 2009, Magnitsky died in prison. Assigned to the Investigative Committee’s examination came to the conclusion that the cause of death was a combination of diseases that were not diagnosed in a timely manner, and lack of medical care.
At the same time, the public Commission headed by human rights activist Valery Borshchev, and the Council on human rights under the President of Russia came to the conclusion that the cause of death of the lawyer were “torturous” conditions of detention and denial of medical care.
In July 2011, Russia’s Investigative Committee filed charges under article “negligence, entailed on imprudence death of the person” the Deputy head of the SIZO “Butyrka” Dmitry Kratova. However, in December 2012, he was acquitted.
Accusation under article “causing death on imprudence” also has filed a medical technician jail “Butyrka” Larisa Litvinova, but in April 2012 it became known that criminal prosecution has been terminated for a period of years.
In 2013, who died in prison Magnitsky was convicted of tax evasion, and the case of his death was closed.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The “Magnitsky list” — the list of persons responsible for the detention, abuse and death of Sergei Magnitsky, and other serious human rights violations in Russia, as well as a series of major theft of cash, uncovered by Magnitsky team and himself.
- The list was proposed by U.S. Senator Benjamin Cardin, who in April 2010 was addressed to Hillary Clinton, the then US Secretary of state, asking you to enter personal sanctions against the names specified in the list. So was adopted the Magnitsky act, introducing sanctions. First on the list was 60 names, but later on it was repeatedly amended.
- In 2015, with the participation of several international organisations in the UK and Europe and also the USA and Canada has established a prize named after Sergei Magnitsky. The first awards took place in London on the day of the sixth anniversary of the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in prison “Matrosskaya Tishina”. The winner was a Russian politician-oppositionist Boris Nemtsov posthumously.
- The case of Sergei Magnitsky has long ceased to be a matter only family, friends, colleagues and other close people, — said the mother of Sergei Magnitsky. — I hope that this award will support people around the world who do not accept the violation of human rights in any form, who want freedom and dignity to live without fear and tears.”
- One of the most serious of Russia’s response to the “Magnitsky act” — a ban on adoptions of Russian children by U.S. citizens, which entered into force on 1 January 2013 citizens. In Russia it is called a consequence of the resonance of the “law of Dima Yakovlev”, which was adopted in late 2012, amid worsening relations between Russia and the United States. He is called by the name adopted by us citizens two year-old boy, Dmitry Yakovlev, who died because of what was left in the heat in a closed car. In fact, the law was the Kremlin’s response to sanctions imposed in connection with the Magnitsky case.
- Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov in 2017, stated that “the initiative is fully justified”. The number of cases of adoption by foreigners of Russian children-orphans and children left without parental care, declined significantly from 2012 to this day.