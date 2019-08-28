Russia was severely beaten by a famous actor: he’s in the hospital
The famous Russian actor Mark Smith was severely beaten by public transport in Saint-Petersburg.
29-year-old Smith, the star of the TV series “C-2”, “Sea devils”, “man vs. wild”, “White shaman”, was attacked when he was waiting the arrival of transportation. The incident occurred in the night from 27 to 28 August.
What was the cause of the conflict and how many were criminals, not specified. Police checks on the fact of what happened.
Koval was immediately hospitalized, had recorded a closed head injury.
We will remind, winter of this year the Russian actor Vitaly Abdulov, star of the TV series “Soldiers”, “Cadets”, “Ranetki”, was beaten in Moscow.
And in April in the Italian city of Naples wounded the actor Artem Tkachuk, a native of Ukraine — the guy was attacked when he was walking with a friend the night streets.
