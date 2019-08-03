Russia will collapse: renowned historian predicted the collapse of Putin’s regime
The protests in Moscow on 27 July, showed that the dissatisfaction with the regime in Russia is growing with incredible speed. According to doctor of historical Sciences Andrei Zubov in an article for the spectator, in Russia joined the mechanism of self-destruction of the system of power when she makes one stupid, senseless, for it is the most harmful action for others.
Official denial of Russian regional authorities to put out forest fires became one of such actions, claims scientist. Nobody forced the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk territory to say, “it’s okay, it’s better to burn out forest, is a natural process”.
Putin did not expect that people are organized and gather signatures for the election of the opposition candidates, reacting to a flagrant forgeries of the Moscow city Duma, which are visible to everyone.
“And this tree is growing, is growing every day — from Sunday to Sunday, from rally to rally. And I think that the fall of this regime very soon”, — says the scientist, reminding that the regime in Russia has rolled to death in 2013.
Then the majority of people were dissatisfied with the Putin regime, wanted to change it, but they were not so angry. Now the situation has changed, including because of the Ukrainian factor. After taking Crimea, Russia has made things worse, deceiving the expectations of his people, still believed in the fact that Putin restores almost the Soviet Union.
Recall that during the protests on 27 July, the Moscow courts have sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help. Personal physician Navalny and opposition supporters believe that he was poisoned by unknown substances. Alexei returned from the hospital under arrest.
Known for his opposition views Russian rock musician, founder of the group “time Machine” Andrei Makarevich has dedicated a new song to the opposition protests in Moscow on July 27.
