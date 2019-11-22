Russia withdrew from the Geneva Convention relative to the protection of civilian persons in time of war: what it…
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which Russia de facto withdrew from the Geneva Convention relative to the protection of civilian persons in time of international armed conflict. By the way, the scope of this document fall behavior of the Russian military in the capture of Crimea — there is “little green men” were used as “human shield” civilians in the Peninsula.
As writes “NV”, according to the document, Russia now does not recognize the article of the additional Protocol to the Convention on the recognition of the jurisdiction of a special UN Commission to perform the role of a judicial organ to deal with such offences. That is, the UN now will not be able to judge Russia for violating the rights of civilians in time of war.
However, in his column on the newspaper’s website is a Russian historian and political scientist Andrei Zubov argued that the violation of this law will be judged even by those countries that have not ratified the law, since war crimes do not cease to be crimes of fact of signing or not signing, admitted the fee or prevent.
In his opinion, the decision of the Russian authorities — a response to the recent report of the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres in the Crimea. In this document Russia is accused of violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. In particular, in changing the demographic composition of Crimea, where Russia moved more than five percent of the population (about 140 thousand people).
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Hague Tribunal has recognized the occupation of the Crimea war between Russia and Ukraine.
