Russian 4-time world champion in rhythmic gymnastics has tried to commit suicide
February 6, 2020 | Sport
Alexandra Soldatova
4-time world champion and multiple European champion in rhythmic gymnastics, Russian Alexandra Soldatova tried to commit suicide, according to “Sport-Express”.
21-year-old athlete was admitted to the psychosomatic Department of the Institute. Sklifosovsky with cuts on his left hand in connection with the suicide attempt. Alexandra was also diagnosed with bulimia.
Due to the serious condition the doctors forbid her to talk during the call, she was aggressive and agitated state.
Soldatova is a world champion in the team competition (2014, 2015 and 2018) and the ribbon routine (2018), as well as European champion in the team competition (2015, 2017, 2019).