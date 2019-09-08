Russian actor lied about the affair with the girl son for money
Russian star series Aleksandr Semchev, who recently lost 100 pounds, lied about the affair with the girl son for the fee.
This he said in an interview with “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
So, last year, the actor said on camera that stole a girl from son. “If I had to pick between us, I’m more suited to Anna. Me our connection was really like” — broadcast it in the show Dmitry Shepelev “actually”. After that, the audience thought that dieting the actor for the sake of the beloved.
For Semchev lost weight, began to give interviews, hope in a new role, but the dubious glory of a rival in love to it, so decided to justify.
“Yes you did! I don’t even remember Anna it was Anna. Well, how could I steal the girl from her own son?! It was a staged drama, work for money,” — said the actor.
He also added, that can lie for money. “If you paid for it decent money, I don’t care what tomorrow will say about me grandmother near the entrance. Sometimes life forces you to get involved in filth for money. Sometimes in our profession appears moment omnivorous,” says Sinchew.
About whether to pay Anna for the fact that it told a lie, the actor said.
