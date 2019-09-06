Russian actor Semchev told how he lost 100 pounds
Russian actor Aleksandr Semchev, about weight loss which was reported earlier, told how he managed to shed 100 kg.
The secrets of weight loss-the actor has shared with KP.ru.
“No diet. Just need to reduce portions. You can have it all, but little by little. In my case, of 300 grams for the reception 4-5 a day. Be sure to engage in physical exercise: going to the gym, to muscle mass to build up, to walk, to drink a lot of water,” here are tips from Semchev.
He also admitted that his life became easier. “Left the load on the heart, joints. Dropped blood sugar. All this has affected the quality of life. Secondly, I wanted to change professional stereotypes,” — said the actor and added that he will have a new role.
Photo Semchev to weight loss
Photo Semchev after weight loss
