Russian actor took video of the accident in which he himself died (video)
Famous Russian actor Victor Burenkov died in an accident, a moment which was recorded by the video recorder of his car. Recall the “FACTS” he wrote about terrible road accident near Zhitomir, in which three people died.
According to the Russian resource “Region Online”, the accident occurred on the first kilometer of the highway Minusinsk — Big Nichka — Garlic.
The actor returned to the city on my Lifan, and tried to overtake another vehicle on the section where overtaking is prohibited. As a result of car left on a snow-covered turn and ended up in a skid. Attempts to hold the vehicle failed.
In the car went off the road, Babenkov from the received traumas has died on the spot.
At the accident scene
