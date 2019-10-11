Russian Amateur child porn brutally murdered 9-year-old child: a network is seething with anger
In Saratov detained a local resident, Michael Cavatina, who is suspected of killing 9-year-old girl Elizaveta Kiseleva, He has already confessed — this is reported by Russian news channels to Telegram.
Tomatina detained during the processing of suspects in the area of the murder. Reporters learned from a detainee profiles in social networks. They learned that Tomatin is seriously into the subject of child pornography, he was signed on the community “don’t be shy, 14+ and 14-year-old”.
Tomatin admitted that he illegally took possession of the abandoned garage. Lisa Kiseleva in the day of his disappearance took place next to this garage and asked Tomatina if he was the owner? Then the man was frightened that the capture structure can find out the real owners of the garage, dragged the girl inside and killed her.
Investigators are checking records. Profile Tomatina in social networks is still open, and “get buzzed” indignant comments.
