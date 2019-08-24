Russian Ambassador to the UK, where the suspected spy of the GRU left ‘toxic’ the post (PHOTO)

Loading...

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia in great Britain and Northern Ireland Alexander Yakovenko completed his diplomatic mission and had returned to Russia, reported on the website of the Russian Embassy. The chargé d’affaires of the Embassy appointed Counsellor Ivan Volodin. Yakovenko was appointed Ambassador of Russia in the UK in 2011.

In March it was reported that members of the house of Commons of the British Parliament Bob Seeley and Ian Austin asked the now former foreign Minister Jeremy hunt to carefully study the relationships Yakovenko with the KGB and the GRU. Newspaper The Mail on Sunday wrote that the Russian Ambassador was allegedly a Soviet intelligence agent when he worked in diplomatic positions at the permanent mission of the USSR to the UN in 1980-ies.

According to the newspaper, Yakovenko completed his trip and returned to Moscow just at the time when the U.S. was sent to a group of 25 Soviet diplomats that the sources of the American media in the administration of then-us President Ronald Reagan called “senior intelligence officers”. The Russian Embassy demanded an apology from the Mail on Sunday for libel. The newspaper found public apology inappropriate.

In late April, “Kommersant” reported that 64-year-old Alexander Yakovenko in the summer will leave the post of Ambassador and head of the Diplomatic Academy of the MFA of Russia. Its most probable successor to a newspaper called the head of the Department of European cooperation Ministry of foreign Affairs Andrey Kelin, which in 2011-2015 worked as permanent representative of Russia to the OSCE in Vienna.

The publication notes that the heads of Russian diplomatic missions in countries such as UK, USA, France, often become the diplomats, rising to the post of Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs, they to 2011 there was Yakovenko. However, according to one of interlocutors of the newspaper, this time the tradition can be broken, because after the incident with the poisoning of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury relations between Russia and the UK have deteriorated significantly, and this position is perceived as highly toxic.